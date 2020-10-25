UrduPoint.com
Italy Tightens Virus Restrictions After Record New Cases

Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tightened nationwide coronavirus restrictions Sunday after the country recorded a record number of new cases, despite opposition from regional heads and street protests over curfews.

Cinemas, theaters, gyms and swimming pools must all close under the new rules, which come into force on Monday, while restaurants and bars will have to stop serving at 6pm, the prime minister's office said.

Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by the pandemic and impose a nationwide lock down, on Saturday clocked nearly 20,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

