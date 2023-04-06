Japan SDF helicopter carrying 10-member crew disappears near Okinawa

TOKYO, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Ten people were on board a Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF) helicopter that disappeared from the radar on Thursday in waters off the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported.

The UH-60 multipurpose chopper flying around Okinawa's Miyakojima Island disappeared from radar at around 4:40 p.m. local time, according to public broadcaster NHK citing defense ministry sources.

The SDF and the coast guard are searching for the helicopter, which belongs to a unit in the Kumamoto Prefecture, local media said.