Jubilant opposition reach deal to unseat Fiji PM

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji's opposition reached a deal on Tuesday to form a new coalition government, breaking an election deadlock and signaling an end to Frank Bainimarama's 16-year rule.

Two-time coup leader and former rugby international Sitiveni "Rambo" Rabuka, is set to be the country's next prime minister, after securing the support of a minor party and a parliamentary majority.

"I would like to thank and congratulate the people of Fiji," Rabuka said claiming victory. "They have voted for change." Last Wednesday's contentious election ended in deadlock, with both frontrunners forced to court a minor party to secure power.

After days of horsetrading, the small Social Democratic Liberal Party said Tuesday that its executive had voted 16-14 in favour of joining Rabuka's broad coalition.

As the news of the deal trickled out onto the streets of Suva, euphoric supporters outside Rabuka's headquarters erupted into a polyphonic song.

Fireworks exploded, car horns blared and supporters danced, brandishing traffic cones, shawls and placards.

"New government!" they shouted in Fijian.

Party supporter Elijah Rokoderea said he was relieved to see Bainimarama lose power.

"I feel like breaking open the ceiling and celebrating man," he told AFP from Rabuka's campaign headquarters.

"It's been 16 years of this oppressive government. You can't even organize a protest." Security guard Mitele Tuqiri said he was ecstatic. "We are going to celebrate tonight, and then tomorrow it will continue.

" Bainimarama, a former naval commander, came to power in a 2006 coup but later won two elections to legitimize his rule.

His government has frequently used the legal system to push aside opponents and silence critics and the media.

In his victory speech, Rabuka issued a conciliatory message to his long-time rival.

"I would like to thank the outgoing Fiji First party. I hope they will accept the result." Bainimarama has not spoken in public since briefly fronting reporters before casting his vote last Wednesday.

He has vowed to respect the outcome of the election, but many Fijians will wait anxiously to see his response.

Fiji has been upended by four coups in the past 35 years, and the possibility of military intervention loomed over this year's vote.

During the election count, Rabuka wrote to the country's military commander to step in after questioning early voting results that were delayed by technical "anomalies" and an app glitch.

That request was rebuffed, but even before the election count was complete he was summoned by police for questioning, before being released.

Details of the coalition agreement were not yet clear, but the Social Democratic Liberal Party, and their devout Christian leader Viliame Gavoka had demanded key ministerial posts in any new government and for Fiji to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

The result also has regional significance - both Rabuka and his new coalition allies have signaled a desire to cool relations with China.