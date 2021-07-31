UrduPoint.com

Judo Medallists Stripped Of Olympic Passes Over Tokyo Sightseeing Trip

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Judo medallists stripped of Olympic passes over Tokyo sightseeing trip

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Two judo silver medallists from Georgia were stripped of their Tokyo 2020 accreditation for breaking coronavirus rules by leaving the Olympic Village, an official from their National Olympic Committee said Saturday.

It is the first case since the Games began of athletes being punished for breaking strict anti-infection rules, which forbid team members from leaving their accommodation except to train and compete.

Vazha Margvelashvili, 27 and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, 29, ventured out of the compound to meet "one of their good acquaintances" who lives in Japan, said the Georgian NOC official, who declined to be named.

"When they went outside of the village, no one stopped them at the exit. So they thought that they could go outside," the official told AFP.

"They wanted just to have a bit of open air, to relax after a tough day of competition, after a tough lockdown period." Both athletes had been beaten to the gold medals by different Japanese judoka this week.

The Georgian NOC official said the pair had their accreditation revoked on Friday, but that they have now left Japan to return home.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said earlier Saturday they had taken disciplinary action on Friday against at least one Olympics participant, without revealing how many people were involved or their identity.

"Since the accreditation has been revoked, (they) can no longer have access to Tokyo 2020 facilities," organising committee spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters.

"It is impermissible that a person goes out from the Olympic Village for sightseeing," he added.

Margvelashvili had faced off against Hifumi Abe on Sunday, while Shavdatuashvili lost to Shohei Ono on Monday.

Athletes are tested daily while in Japan, where they are living in biosecure 'bubble' conditions and must leave the country 48 hours after they have finished competing.

Japan is battling record numbers of infections during the postponed 2020 Games and extended a virus state of emergency on Friday.

Related Topics

Noc Tokyo Georgia Japan Sunday 2020 Gold Silver Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of ..

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors holds 1st meeting

2 minutes ago
 IIUI extends last date of admission till Aug 16

IIUI extends last date of admission till Aug 16

7 minutes ago
 Gardeners advised to continue irrigation of date-p ..

Gardeners advised to continue irrigation of date-palm orchards

7 minutes ago
 Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah into 100m Olympic fin ..

Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah into 100m Olympic final

7 minutes ago
 China says Delta variant behind virus surge

China says Delta variant behind virus surge

10 minutes ago
 Biles's Olympics hanging by thread as raging Djoko ..

Biles's Olympics hanging by thread as raging Djokovic misses medal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.