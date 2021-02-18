Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to bolster strategic partnership

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.

As part of his official visit, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov met with his Kazakh counterpart Muhtar Tleuberdi in the capital Nur-Sultan, said a statement by Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

Discussing global issues, the two also underscored the importance of expanding bilateral relations.

Kamilov was also received by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to a presidential office statement.

They discussed current status of bilateral relations and ways to further enhance strategic partnership, the statement added.