Kenya, Chinese Trade Promotion Bodies Woo Kenyans To Invest In Shenzhen

Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shenzhen Municipal Committee partnered to showcase China's booming coastal city of Shenzhen through a photo exhibition dubbed visit, trade and investment.

The three-day exhibition, which ended on Monday at the Nairobi University Conference Hall, featured several images of Shenzhen taken by Kenyans living in the city, giving the world a taste of the city through their eyes.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, the KenInvest representative Pius Rotich highlighted the emerging opportunity for investors and members of the public to explore Shenzhen City.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shenzhen Municipal Committee in this great initiative that is aimed at giving Kenyan investors, traders and tourists a picture of Shenzhen and its position as one of the top financial centers in the Asia-Pacific region, with a picturesque landscape," said Rotich.

"Our mandate is to facilitate domestic and foreign investments, and through our long-term partners CCPIT Shenzhen we are welcoming all to explore this opportunity with us", he added.

Shenzhen City is one of China's fastest-growing cities in the past decades.

"Shenzhen is a city rich in culture and very well known around the world as a technology hub. We are launching this exhibition to showcase in detail the landscape of this beautiful city as seen through the eyes of foreign tourists," said Li Changhao, CCPIT Shenzhen representative in Kenya.

"Through the eyes of these tourists, we are able to see the raw unfiltered images of the landscape, but that is not all. Shenzhen is an unexploited business destination and that is why we are inviting all to not only visit but to trade and invest as well", said Li.

