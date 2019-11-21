Kia launches all-new K5 in S. Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Thursday launched its all-new K5 sedan in the domestic market to boost sales.

The third-generation K5 midsize sedan is available in four trims: a 2.0-liter gasoline, a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline, a 2.0-liter LPi and a 2.0-liter gasoline hybrid engine models, with Kia taking orders starting Thursday, the company said in a statement.

The new K5 comes with a wider "tiger nose" grille and a strong bumper incorporating large air intake vents and multibeam LED headlamps. It also has a bold character line that runs up along the sides that Kia claims exudes both power and elegance.

At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics.

The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid.

It also adopts a voice recognition system in which the driver controls the air conditioning system, opens or closes car windows, and turns on or off seat heaters, a steering-wheel heater and several others, the statement said.

Safety features include lane keeping and following assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist systems, it said.

The K5's starting price is 24 million won (US$20,400), and it goes up to 34 million won depending on options.