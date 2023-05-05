Labour Party sees big gains in England local elections

LONDON, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Initial outcomes from the local elections in England on Friday indicated that the Labour Party has made gains in key council seats, while the Conservatives have suffered losses.

On Thursday, voters went to the polls for more than 8,000 council seats on 230 councils, alongside four mayoral elections, across England.

Among their top target councils, Labour has secured control of Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent, and Medway.

On the other hand, the Conservatives have lost control of Tamworth, Brentwood, Hertsmere, and NW Leicestershire councils, among others.

The vote was the first significant test of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's electoral popularity since taking office.

Labour Party is feeling confident about achieving its best local election results since 1997, believing it is on the right path to securing a victory in the next general election.

Based on these results, Labour Party campaign coordinator, Shabana Mahmood, expressed that these outcomes demonstrate that they are headed for a majority Labour government.

The majority of results, however, will not be confirmed until later on Friday.

Further results, including three mayoral contests in Bedford, Leicester, and Mansfield, will be announced throughout Friday.