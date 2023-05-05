UrduPoint.com

Labour Party Sees Big Gains In England Local Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Labour Party sees big gains in England local elections

LONDON, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Initial outcomes from the local elections in England on Friday indicated that the Labour Party has made gains in key council seats, while the Conservatives have suffered losses.

On Thursday, voters went to the polls for more than 8,000 council seats on 230 councils, alongside four mayoral elections, across England.

Among their top target councils, Labour has secured control of Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent, and Medway.

On the other hand, the Conservatives have lost control of Tamworth, Brentwood, Hertsmere, and NW Leicestershire councils, among others.

The vote was the first significant test of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's electoral popularity since taking office.

Labour Party is feeling confident about achieving its best local election results since 1997, believing it is on the right path to securing a victory in the next general election.

Based on these results, Labour Party campaign coordinator, Shabana Mahmood, expressed that these outcomes demonstrate that they are headed for a majority Labour government.

The majority of results, however, will not be confirmed until later on Friday.

Further results, including three mayoral contests in Bedford, Leicester, and Mansfield, will be announced throughout Friday.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Tamworth Leicester Plymouth Mansfield From Government Best Top Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan ..

Kiwis win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

3 minutes ago
 Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

51 minutes ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

3 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

3 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

3 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.