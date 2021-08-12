Laos reports 202 new COVID-19 cases

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Laos' National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday reported 202 COVID-19 cases and one new death over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 9,363 cases and nine deaths.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday that the new death involved a 28-year-old woman living in Champasak province.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported 190 imported COVID-19 cases and 12 new locally transmitted cases, Sisavath said.

As of Thursday, a total of 5,267 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.