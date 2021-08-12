UrduPoint.com

Laos Reports 202 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Laos reports 202 new COVID-19 cases

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Laos' National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday reported 202 COVID-19 cases and one new death over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 9,363 cases and nine deaths.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday that the new death involved a 28-year-old woman living in Champasak province.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported 190 imported COVID-19 cases and 12 new locally transmitted cases, Sisavath said.

As of Thursday, a total of 5,267 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Related Topics

Champasak Vientiane Women From

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

27 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

34 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

35 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

38 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.