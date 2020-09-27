UrduPoint.com
Los Angeles Lakers Beat Denver Nuggets To Reach NBA Finals

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles Lakers beat Denver Nuggets to reach NBA Finals

Miami, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by a triple-double from superstar LeBron James, beat the Denver Nuggets 117-107 on Saturday to reach the NBA Finals.

With the win in the league's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Lakers completed a 4-1 victory over the Nuggets in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.

They team is back in the championship series for the first time since 2010 and will take on the winners of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

