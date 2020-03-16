UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maldives COVID-19 Cases Rise To 13, Allocates 13 Bln USD For Emergency Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

Maldives COVID-19 cases rise to 13, allocates 13 bln USD for emergency measures

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Maldives rose to 13 on Monday after three more people tested positive to the virus, according to Maldives' Health Protection Authority (HPA).

Two of the individuals who tested positive were on a safari while the third was at the Anatara Dhigu Maldives Resort, local media reported.

According to the HPA, out of the 13 cases in the country, 11 are held in an isolation center in Farukolhu, and 18 are held at a resort converted into a quarantine center in Villivaru.

All of the cases are foreign citizens who are either tourists or migrant workers.

The government has restricted check-in to guesthouses in the Greater Male' area and implemented entry restrictions on tourists arriving from Spain, Germany, France, Italy, South Korea, China and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the government of the Maldives has allocated 13 billion U.

S. Dollars from its contingency budget to finance precautionary measures to be taken during a 30-day state of public health emergency, local media reported Monday.

Spokesperson of National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) Mohamed Mabrooq Azeez told reporters that the fund does not include donations and financial aid.

Azeez also said an additional 5,000 COVID-19 test kits have been brought in, bringing the country's total number of kits up to 6,000.

Tourism Minister Ali Waheed said that finances from the country's Tourism Trust Fund may be used to bring health equipment and technical experts to Maldives.

Last week, the Ministry of Health declared a state of public health emergency and has since made arrangements for COVID-19 tests to be made at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH), the results of which can be received in 12-24 hours.

Related Topics

Bangladesh China Budget France Germany Male Spain Italy South Korea Maldives May Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

22 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 March 2020

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

9 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

9 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.