UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Pemex Returns To Profit Despite Low Oil Price

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Mexico's Pemex returns to profit despite low oil price

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Mexican state energy giant Pemex on Wednesday reported its first quarterly profit in two years despite a plunge in world oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pemex, the biggest company in Latin America's second-largest economy, reported net earnings of 1.4 billion pesos ($66 million) for the three months to September.

The profit, which Pemex said was mainly thanks to returns on financial derivatives and foreign exchange earnings, compared with a loss of 87.9 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue fell by 31.

8 percent to 239 billion pesos, hit by weaker demand "due to the decline in economic activity as a result of Covid-19 and by the worldwide drop in prices," the company said.

In a further indication of the tough business environment, Pemex said its debt rose to $110.3 billion, from $107.2 billion in the second quarter.

The company has faced years of declining production and needs to invest to boost its output.

Leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to help the firm regain its footing with a series of cash injections and other measures.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Company Oil September 2019 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

9 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

9 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

10 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

10 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

10 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.