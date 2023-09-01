Open Menu

Michael Mann's 'Ferrari' Gets Pulses Racing In Venice

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Venice, Sept1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The race for the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion stepped up a gear Thursday with a widely praised biopic about sports car impresario Enzo Ferrari starring Adam Driver.

The latest from director Michael Mann -- known for stylized and glossy thrillers like "Heat", "Collateral" and "Miami Vice" -- zooms in on a difficult period in the 1950s for the Italian mogul as he tries to keep his company and relationships alive.

Driver's charismatic performance in the lead was matched by Penelope Cruz who earned early Oscar buzz from critics as his hard-nosed wife and business partner.

"Ferrari" also delivers full-throttle racing action, including one of the most shocking crashes ever put on screen.

There were strong early reviews, with Variety calling it a "gripping and masterful drama", though Little White Lies felt the "by-the-book storytelling... doesn't do justice to such rich subject matter".

That was nothing compared to the critical savaging unleashed on the next film in competition, "Dogman" by French director Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element", "Lucy").

