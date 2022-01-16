UrduPoint.com

Mitrovic Bags Treble As Fulham Hit Bristol City For Six

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Aleksandar Mitrovic hit a hat-trick as Fulham powered to the top of the Championship with a 6-2 demolition of Bristol City on Saturday.

Marco Silva's side trailed to Antoine Semenyo's early goal at Craven Cottage.

Serbia striker Mitrovic headed Fulham level after 21 minutes before Semenyo restored the Robins' lead.

That was the spark for Fulham to score four more before half-time, just days after they won 7-0 at Reading.

Neeskens Kebano equalised and Fulham took the lead for the first time after 36 minutes thanks to Fabio Carvalho.

Mitrovic bagged his 26th and 27th league goals this season with a header and a clinical finish.

Kebano struck after 57 minutes as Fulham leapfrogged Bournemouth, who surrendered first place after a last-gasp 3-2 defeat at Luton.

The Cherries had battled back from 2-0 down to level, with second-half efforts from Emiliano Marcondes and substitute Morgan Rogers cancelling out Lloyd Kelly's own goal and Allan Campbell's strike before the interval.

But Kal Naismith drilled home from just outside the area in the seventh minute of stoppage-time to leave Bournemouth two points Fulham.

Blackburn are level with Bournemouth on 49 points after Joe Rothwell's curling 14th-minute effort secured a 1-0 win at Cardiff.

Rovers withstood the dismissal of Ryan Nyambe in the final quarter of an hour.

QPR are up to fourth after Charlie Austin's 89th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 victory over West Brom, who drop to fifth.

Middlesbrough complete the top-six after hitting back from a goal down to beat Reading 2-1.

Former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll opened the scoring midway through the second half but Matt Crooks struck twice in the final six minutes as Middlesbrough claimed their fourth successive league win.

Huddersfield slipped out of the play-off spots after a 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham.

Derby moved to within eight points of safety after collecting their fourth win in their last five, with Tom Lawrence's second-half double sealing a 2-0 triumph over Sheffield United.

Peterborough remain three points off safety after losing 4-1 to Coventry.

Birmingham's Scott Hogan struck four minutes from time to rescue a 1-1 draw at Preston.

Lewis Grabban's stoppage-time goal gave Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win at Millwall.

