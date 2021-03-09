UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reports 36 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Tue 09th March 2021

ULAN BATOR, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 33 were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, and the remaining three were reported in the central province of Tuv, the center said.

Meanwhile, 177 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 2,765, according to the NCCD.

Mongolia has confirmed a total of 3,372 COVID-19 cases so far, with seven deaths.

