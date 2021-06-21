UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MSF Warns Of Food Crisis For Children In Niger, Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:40 PM

MSF warns of food crisis for children in Niger, Nigeria

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Doctors Without Borders warned Monday of a major food crisis among children in the Maradi region of Niger, and in northwest Nigeria, just over the border.

"A major nutritional and food crisis seems to be developing, so the priority today is to prepare as best we can," said a statement from Issiaka Abdou, the agency's West Africa operations chief.

Maradi has one of Niger's highest birth rates -- more than seven children per woman -- and child marriage is common.

Children there regularly face nutritional problems due not just to the shortage of food but to a customary ban on giving fish and eggs to children, say experts.

This year, said MSF, there has been a sharp increase in the number of severely malnourished children at its facilities in the region -- up 34 percent on the same period in 2020.

The numbers of those admitted in a critical condition over the same period has surged by 46 percent, notably at Madarounfa hospital.

Families in northwest Nigeria have been bringing their children over the border for treatment, said the agency: their numbers are up 90 percent on the previous year at Madarounfa.

"In Nigeria, growing insecurity, notably due to crimina groups in Katsina state, has contributed to the deterioration of living conditions for the population living there," MSF said.

The charity said it was working to improve its work in Maradi and in Katsina State, where the malaria season threatens to be particularly devastating.

In February, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that 457,200 children aged between six months and five years were exposed to severe, acute malnutrition in Niger.

Related Topics

Africa Shortage United Nations Marriage Maradi Katsina Same Niger Nigeria February Border Women 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

1 hour ago

Travel restrictions to be relaxed for vaccinated C ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan to play positive role for peaceful Afghan ..

37 minutes ago

President condoles Senator Kakar's demise

37 minutes ago

US Supreme Court backs payments for student athlet ..

37 minutes ago

Mila: French teen critic of Islam and free speech ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.