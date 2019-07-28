UrduPoint.com
Mushfiqur Guides Bangladesh To 238-8 In Second Sri Lanka ODI

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Mushfiqur guides Bangladesh to 238-8 in second Sri Lanka ODI

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 98 to steer Bangladesh to a modest 238-8 in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

Mushfiqur slammed six fours and a six in a 110-ball innings to bail out Bangladesh, who lost their first six wickets for 117 runs as they looked for a competitive score to level the three-match series.

Mushfiqur and number eight Mehidy Hasan shared 84 runs, a seventh-wicket record for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka, to give the visitors' innings some respectability.

Mehidy made 43 off 46 balls with six boundaries before he was caught by Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne at mid-off off Nuwan Pradeep.

Pradeep, fellow pace bowler Isuru Udana and leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, who lost Friday's opening match by 91 runs, were in trouble soon after skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Pradeep trapped opener Soumya Sarkar leg-before for 11 before Tamim dragged an Udana delivery onto his stump after making 19.

Dananjaya removed Mohammad Mithun for 12 and bowled Mahmudullah Riyad for six before Sabbir Rahman's run out for 11 compounded Bangladesh's problems.

Mushfiqur began his fight back with Mehidy after Udana had Mosaddek Hossain caught by Kusal Perera for 13.

Mushfiqur went off the strike in the fifth ball of the final over to miss out on his eighth ODI hundred by just two runs.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same venue on Wednesday.

