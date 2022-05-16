Music brings people together, says Melbourne Symphony Orchestra chairman

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Music is a universal language that could draw people of different cultural backgrounds closer, said David Li, chairman of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) in Australia.

"We try to bring the people together and through the music, we can build up the people's relationship, the mutual understanding and cultural understanding between the two countries and peoples," he said in an interview with Xinhua.

Melbourne is the capital city of Australia's second most populated state Victoria. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian visited the state between last Thursday and Saturday. During the visit, he praised the MSO for establishing a bridge for China-Australia cultural exchanges and enhancing understanding and friendship among the people.

As the nation's first professional orchestra, the MSO gave its first concert in 1906. It created the annual Chinese New Year concert in 2013 as part of the "East Meets West" program, in which Li played an important role.

"We invited many wonderful Chinese musicians to join in a concert for this program," said Li, who gave a list including composer and conductor Tan Dun, pianist Lang Lang, violinist Lyu Siqing and singer Tan Weiwei.

"We can proudly say tickets of every concert sold out," he said, adding that from the feedback of both Australian audiences and others across the world who watched the televised program, the concerts were quite successful.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Australia.

Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian said he wished that the MSO could take this opportunity to introduce more Chinese works to the Australian people, and continue to contribute to the cultural exchanges between the two countries.