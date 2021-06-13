UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Beijing Digital Museum To Visualize Global Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

New Beijing digital museum to visualize global heritage

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Meeting the characters from fresco paintings, flying over the city of ancient Beijing in a cabin, looking up at the "starry night" as Vincent van Gogh did... These ideas are likely to be realized at a new digital museum in Beijing.

Leveraging technologies such as 5G, 8K, and artificial intelligence, the new digital museum will be able to free historic sites from time and space constraints and make them come alive, according to a forum held by an institute affiliated with Beijing Film academy.

The museum is currently under preparation and will cooperate with artists and museums globally to enable visitors to tour world-famous museums without going abroad.

The 8K ultra-high-definition (HD) technology in the museum will show images of actual sizes to the audience to create immersive experiences.

The scale of China's ultra-HD video industry is predicted to reach 4 trillion Yuan (around 626 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2022, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Radio and Television Administration

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology China Beijing Van 5G TV From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council ..

41 minutes ago

UAEU at Expo 2020 applies Piscine Method, first in ..

41 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

1 hour ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

1 hour ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.