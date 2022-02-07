UrduPoint.com

New Honduras President Tests Positive For Covid

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 08:40 AM

New Honduras president tests positive for Covid

Tegucigalpa, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Xiomara Castro, who last month became the first woman to win the presidency of Honduras, said Sunday that she was infected with Covid-19 but will continue working remotely.

"The result of the PCR (test) yesterday (Saturday) was negative, today's is positive," the 62-year-old president, who replaced Juan Orlando Hernandez, announced on her Twitter account.

"According to the tests it is mild. With the blessing of the Creator of the universe, I continue to follow my Plan of Government to return to democratic and constitutional order," she added.

The president is vaccinated against the virus, her husband Manuel Zelaya, himself a former president who was ousted in 2009, told AFP.

Castro carried out public engagements last week, participating on Tuesday and Thursday in the celebrations for the 275th anniversary of the apparition of the Virgin of Suyapa, in the basilica in the east of Tegucigalpa.

At the presidential palace, she swore in ministers and other officials and received a visit from boxer Teofimo Lopez, born in New York of Honduran parents.

More than 40,000 people in Honduras have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 10,500 have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Twitter Visit Died Castro Tegucigalpa Orlando New York Honduras Women Sunday From Government Boxer

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

23 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

1 day ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>