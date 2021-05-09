UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand To Resume Sydney Flights As Covid Scare Eases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

New Zealand to resume Sydney flights as Covid scare eases

Wellington, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :New Zealand health officials cleared the way for quarantine-free flights to resume to Sydney Sunday as fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in New South Wales eased.

Flights were suspended on Thursday after two people in Sydney tested positive for the virus.

It was the third disruption since the quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia opened on April 18, almost 400 days after both closed their international borders due to the pandemic.

The earlier stoppages to flights to and from Western Australia lasted only a few days and the current travel pause with New South Wales would end at midnight Sunday.

"The current assessment from New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low," the health ministry said in a statement.

"There is no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission."New South Wales health officials said that despite extensive investigations they had not identified how the latest cases became infected although they believe there was "contact with a currently unidentified person who was infectious in the community."The trans-Tasman travel bubble between the largely coronavirus-free neighbours has been hailed as a major milestone in restarting a global travel industry that has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Australia Sydney Wales April Sunday From Industry New Zealand

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

7 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

7 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

7 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

7 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.