Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Jacksonville Jaguars named college coaching great Urban Meyer their new head coach on Thursday, luring him out of retirement in a bid to reverse their NFL fortunes.

Meyer, 56, coached the University of Florida to coveted national titles in 2006 and 2008 and led Ohio State University to the national crown in the 2014 campaign.

He is one of just three coaches to win a national championship at two different universities.

Meyer retired from coaching in December of 2018 after seven seasons at Ohio State citing health problems.

In 2014 he had surgery to relieve pressure caused by a congenital cyst in his brain.

But Meyer has spent the past two years a college football television commentator.

Although he has never led an NFL franchise Meyer brings an astonishing record of success, having never had a losing season in 17 years of coaching -- including in his first two years as a head coach at Bowling Green University.

"This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere," team owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

"Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results." Meyer succeeds Doug Marrone, who was dumped after Jacksonville's 1-15 NFL campaign. The team lost 21 of Marrone's last 24 games at the helm.

Khan targeted him early in the coaching search, bringing him in for multiple in-person interviews, one reportedly aboard Khan's yacht in Miami.

The Jags' dismal 2020 record means Meyer and his new team will have the benefit of the top pick in April's NFL draft -- with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence a likely selection.

The Jaguars also have more than $90 million available salary cap space that will give them a shot at elite free agent talent.

The Jaguars said in a statement that their general manager position remains open. The team dismissed David Caldwell from that position on November 29.

