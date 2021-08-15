UrduPoint.com

Niger's Flood Death Toll Rises To 64

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Heavy rains that have lashed Niger since June have claimed 64 lives, authorities said on Saturday, as floods and landslides hit the West African country normally used to drought.

In a statement read out on national television, Niger's cabinet said 32 people had died when their buildings collapsed, and another 32 drowned.

The floods and landslides had affected close to 70,000 people in total, the statement said, with more than 5,000 houses destroyed or damaged.

The worst-affected regions are Maradi in the south, Agadez in the Sahara desert, and the capital Niamey.

Cholera is spreading as a result, killing 16 people so far, the health ministry warned.

Niger's rainy season normally lasts three to four months, from June to August or September.

But it has been particularly deadly over the past few years, including in northern desert regions, in a country where crop failures are normally attributed to drought.

