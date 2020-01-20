UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil And Gas Firms Invest Less Than 1% In Green Energy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Oil and gas firms invest less than 1% in green energy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :While certain oil and gas majors have sought to burnish their green credentials, overall less than one percent of the sector's total investment is going into clean energy projects, a report said Monday.

Experts are increasingly worried that that target set in the 2015 Paris accord to limit global temperature rises to "well below" 2C is rapidly becoming unattainable, condemning the world to a cascade of costly droughts, superstorms, floods and wildfires as greenhouse gasses warm the atmosphere.

"A commitment by oil and gas companies to provide clean fuels to the world's consumers is critical to the prospects for reducing emissions," the International Energy Agency said in a summary of its report on the role the oil and gas industry can play in a transition towards cleaner energy.

The agency, which advises industrialised nations on energy issues, found "few signs of a major change in company investment spending." It added: "So far, investment by oil and gas companies outside their core business areas has been less than 1 percent of total capital expenditure." Leading firms dedicate around five percent of their total investment to projects outside their core oil and gas businesses, it said, mostly into solar and wind projects.

"A much more significant change in overall capital allocation would be required to accelerate energy transitions," said the IEA.

It found that "the industry can do much more to respond to the threat of climate change." That goes beyond investing into clean energy sources, as around 15 percent of global energy-related emissions of greenhouse come from getting oil and gas out of the ground and to consumers.

"There are ample, cost-effective opportunities to bring down the emissions intensity" of producing and delivering oil and gas, such as reducing methane leaks, said the IEA.

A switch towards clean electricity generation won't satisfy the world's energy needs either, it warned.

"It is also vital for companies to step up investment in low-carbon hydrogen, biomethane and advanced biofuels, as these can deliver the energy system benefits of hydrocarbons without net carbon emissions," it said.

Investment into these low-carbon fuels needs to rapidly rise to around 15 percent for a rapid transition of the energy sector.

Related Topics

World Electricity Business Company Oil Paris Gas 2015 From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.