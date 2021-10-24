UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Crush India By 10 Wickets In T20 World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries as Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets to register their first ever win over their arch-rivals at a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar, who hit 68, and Rizwan, with 79, took apart India's bowlers as Pakistan reached their target with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory -- their first over India in six attempts in the tournament -- with figures of 3-31 that kept their opponents to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

