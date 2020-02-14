Pakistan, Kashmiris want no war, but right of self-determination: Massood

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : , Feb 14 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said the people of Pakistan as well as Jammu and Kashmir did not want war but to ascertain the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said this during an interactive session with the core team of the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM), said a press release issued by AJK Presidential office.

Earlier, he was warmly received by MAPIM chief Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, Dr Muhammad Adlouni, Secretary General, Global Coalition for Alquds and Palestine, Datuk Tahir Muhammad and officials of the organization.

The AJK president appreciated the role of MAPIM in raising awareness about the Kashmir issue in Malaysia and other regional countries. He said that MAPIM was working effectively to propagate peace and prosperity in all over the world.

The president also hailed MAPIM for its efforts to establish people to people contacts, for which the MAPIM would also establish a Malaysian-Kashmir cultural center in Muzaffarabad in October.

He also welcomed MAPIM's proposal for establishing a women's coalition between Malaysia and Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan while apprising the participants of the humanitarian crisis taking place in the occupied Kashmir, said the Kashmiri people were being killed, maimed and blinded. Womenfolk were molested and rape had become an instrument of war in IOJK.

He lamented that due to malicious tactics used by the occupiers, the victims were demonized as terrorists and their struggle for right to self-determination as terrorist movement.

The AJK president said,"We in our quest to garner support for Kashmir have found a very sympathetic voice in Malaysia." He also thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for his staunch support to the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, and calling a spade a spade by saying that on August 5 India had invaded and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding a question from Turkish participants, he acknowledged the proactive role by the people and government of Turkey for realization of Kashmiri people's right to self- determination.

He said Turkey had always been very vocal and had stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the response of the world public opinion makers had been mixed.

The AJK president said the international media had been exposing the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, and parliamentarians from across the globe had raised their voice for the Kashmiri people, but unfortunately, the world capitals had remained quiet.

Dr Muhammad Adlouni, speaking on the occasion, said the issues of Kashmir and Palestine had a close look as both the peoples were trying to liberate their territory from an occupying force. He appealed to the Muslim community to step forward and bring peace in the region and also help stop the human rights violations in PalestineEarlier, the President also visited the various sections of the MAPIM office and was given a detailed briefing of the functions and achievements of MAPIM by Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid.