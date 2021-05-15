UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Be Guest Of Honour At 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Expo In Fuzhou, China

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan to be guest of honour at 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Expo in Fuzhou, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan as the guest of honor will attend the fourth 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Exposition and Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade to be held in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China starting from on May 18.

The Pakistan Pavilion will be launched at the Expo on the occasion of the upcoming 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.

Besides the country pavilion, a dedicated promotion for Pakistani products, trade and investment opportunities will also be held.

Themed "Expanding Maritime Silk Road Cooperation, Deepening Cross-Straits Integration and Share Opportunities for Development" the Expo will play the role of platform to further deepen cooperation and exchanges with countries and regions along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, CEN reported.

The Expo organizer has invited enterprises who have entities or agents in China from over 80 countries and regions along the routes of Belt and Road Initiative. So far, around 2,4oo guests and businessmen have confirmed to attend the Expo.

The total value of Fujian-Pakistan trades stood at $840 million in 2019. Fujian's exports to Pakistan included textile raw materials and textile products, footwear, mechanical and electrical products and parts.

Pakistan exported cotton, minerals, leather, fur and products to Fujian in 2019. Fujian-Pakistan cooperation in trade, investment and other fields has maintained a strong momentum in recent years.

