UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Businessmen Appreciate PM's Productive Engagement With Sri Lankan Govt, Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Pakistani businessmen appreciate PM's productive engagement with Sri Lankan govt, entrepreneurs

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had a meeting with Pakistani business community attending Pakistan Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference 2021 in Colombo.

The business community appreciated the prime minister for his productive engagement with the Sri Lankan government and businessmen.

They were of the view that both the Sri Lankan and Pakistani businesses were well placed to work together and harness the potential connected to trade and investment.  The business community shared various proposals for enhancement of trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The prime minister appreciated the proposals of the business community and assured that the government would take all possible steps to facilitate the traders and investors.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Sri Lanka Colombo All Government

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

31 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

46 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

56 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.