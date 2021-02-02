UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pamplona Bull-run 'not Possible' Again Over Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pamplona bull-run 'not possible' again over virus

Madrid, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Spain's best-known bull-running festival held in the northern city of Pamplona will have to be cancelled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic, the regional head of Navarre said Tuesday.

The San Fermin festival, which is normally held in July and was immortalised in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Always Rises", "won't be possible" this year, Maria Chivite told an economic forum.

"It is not responsible to create expectations which will be impossible to fulfill," she added.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for Pamplona city hall said it is up to the regional government of Navarre to formally cancel the event held each year from July 6-14, but that as of now "that decision has not been taken".

The festival in honour of the patron saint of Spain's northern Navarre region -- San Fermin -- dates back to medieval times and involves religious processions, concerts and all-night partying in addition to the hair-raising daily bull runs that have made it famous.

The festival draws tourists from around the world and its cancellation will deal another blow to the local economy, especially the hotel and restaurant sector which is already reeling from lockdowns and restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

The last time Pamplona did not celebrate the festival two years in a row was during Spain's 1936-39 civil war.

Other major Spanish events have already been called off for the second year in a row. Seville has cancelled Easter week processions while the Mediterranean port of Valencia has postponed until the second half of the year the Las Fallas festival usually held in March.

Spain has been hard-hit by the pandemic, recording more than 59,000 deaths from over 2.8 million cases so far.

Related Topics

World Hotel Pamplona San Seville Valencia Spain March July Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

19 minutes ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

25 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.