UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Pushes Mexico's 'lucha Libre' Wrestlers Outdoors And Online

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Pandemic pushes Mexico's 'lucha libre' wrestlers outdoors and online

Xochimilco, Mexico, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Driven from their spectator-filled stadiums by the coronavirus, Mexico's "lucha libre" wrestlers have taken their flamboyant costumes and acrobatic maneuvers to an unlikely new battleground immersed in nature.

As dawn breaks over the capital, a dozen burly fighters board a boat in Xochimilco, a maze of canals and artificial islands created centuries ago by the area's indigenous peoples.

The pocket of green in the sprawling smog-plagued metropolis is now the scene of high-flying moves, blows and insults that will be broadcast online.

The goal is to raise funds to save the wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment.

Lucha libre is an integral part of Mexican popular culture, but like many activities it is now facing financial disaster because of the coronavirus.

In the absence of the usual crowds of fans, the hubbub of the wrestlers' arenas has been replaced by birdsong in the nature reserve on the edge of the city.

"Because of the pandemic, we couldn't do it indoors. So we decided to take it to this magical place," 24-year-old wrestler Ciclonico tells AFP.

The muscle-bound fighter's face is covered by a mask representing an axolotl, an amphibian endemic to Xochimilco similar to a salamander.

Hanging from a tree, a green ball shaped like the novel coronavirus offers a reminder of the health crisis shaking the country, which is approaching 50,000 confirmed deaths and 450,000 cases among a population of 128 million.

Mexico now has the world's third-highest official death toll from the disease.

Related Topics

World Mexico From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

8 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.