Pastrnak shines as Bruins dominate Flyers in outdoor game

Stateline, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Czech forward David Pastrnak scored three goals as the Boston Bruins continued their mastery over the depleted Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday with a 7-3 win in an NHL outdoor game on the shores of Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

It was Pastrnak's second hat trick of the season against Philadelphia, who have now lost five straight games to the Bruins this season.

Pastrnak also scored three goals in a 4-3 overtime win on February 3.

He is the second player to score three goals in an NHL outdoor game after Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli, who bagged a hat trick a year ago against the Colorado Avalanche.

"Oh man, it was beautiful," Pastrnak said. "We enjoyed every second of it, as you could see." The evening game was played under floodlights after the NHL moved the start time back five hours because of poor ice conditions, which also resulted in an eight-hour delay for a similar outdoor contest on Saturday.

Trent Frederic scored his first NHL goal, and Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 11-3-2 on the season.

Brad Marchand, Connor Clifton, Craig Smith and John Moore each had two assists, and Tuukka Rask made 16 saves.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists, and Sean Couturier and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who dropped to 8-4-3.

Carter Hart had trouble seeing the puck Sunday and allowed six goals on 23 shots before Brian Elliott replaced him for the third period.

The Flyers were without a number of key players who remain on the league's Covid-19 list, including captain Claude Giroux, Jake Voracek, Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton.