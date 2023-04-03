UrduPoint.com

Philippines Announces Four More Military Bases US Troops Can Use

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Philippines announces four more military bases US troops can use

Manila, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Philippines announced Monday the location of four additional military bases to be used by US troops.

The four sites are considered "suitable and mutually beneficial", the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

The longtime treaty allies agreed in February to expand cooperation in "strategic areas" of the country. The 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA, gave US forces access to five bases in the Philippines.

It was expanded to nine, but the locations of the four additional bases were withheld while the government consulted with local officials.

President Ferdinand Marcos has approved the use of three sites in the northern Philippines, including a naval base and airport in Cagayan province and an army camp in the neighbouring province of Isabela, the statement said.

The naval base at Cagayan province's Santa Ana is about 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Taiwan.

Another site will be on Balabac Island, off the southern tip of Palawan Island.

