UrduPoint.com

Pioneering Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee Dies At 102

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Pioneering Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :US war pilot Charles McGee, who faced military segregation as he became a legendary member of the all-Black flying force known as the Tuskegee Airmen, died Sunday at age 102, officials said.

"Today, we lost an American hero," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin -- himself a barrier-breaker as the first African American to lead the Pentagon -- said on Twitter about the aviator who was one of the last surviving members of the famed unit.

"While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character," Austin added. "Rest in peace, General." McGee served in World War II as well as the conflicts in Korea and Vietnam, flying more than 400 missions in total.

During World War II, American units and training were segregated by race, as were military facilities.

In 1941 Congress ordered the Army Air Corps to launch an all-Black combat unit, and the training of Black men to become pilots and mechanics began at a new air base in Tuskegee, Alabama.

McGee decades later expressed pride at the unit's achievements -- and how it helped pave the way for full integration in the US military.

"Don't let circumstances be an excuse for not achieving," said on American History tv. "We could have bowed our heads and said 'They called me Names, they don't like me, said I can't do something,' and gone off and not serve the country. But what would that have accomplished?" The Tuskegee Airmen's performance, he said, "helped bring about a change to the country." McGee enlisted in the military the day after his wedding, according to US Vice President Kamala Harris, who said Sunday that she spoke by phone to the retired airman last month to mark his 102nd birthday and "to thank him for his service to our nation."McGee was among the surviving members of the unit who were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation's highest civilian award, in 2007, recognizing their "unique military record that inspired revolutionary reform in the Armed Forces."In 2020, then-president Donald Trump invited McGee to the State of the Union address where the airman received a standing ovation. Trump promoted McGee to the rank of brigadier general.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Pentagon Marriage Trump Died Lead Austin Vietnam Congress Sunday 2020 Gold World War TV Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

24 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

1 day ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.