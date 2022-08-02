UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Shahadat Of Army Officers In Copter Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022

PM grieved over shahadat of army officers in copter crash

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over shahadat of Corps Commander Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali and other army officers and soldiers in an unfortunate helicopter accident in Lasbela.

The prime minister said the entire nation saluted Shaheed Lt. Gen Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Major General Amjad Hanif, Commander Engineer 12 Corps Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Pilot Major Saeed Ahmed, Co-Pilot Major M. Talha Manan and Crew Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the families to bear the losses with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

While expressing his condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families, the prime minister said these sons of the soil were the pride of nation who laid down their lives while saving the countrymen trapped in floods in Balochistan province.

He said the entire nation was grieving over the gloomy incident.

The prime minister in a separate tweet posted, "Nation is deeply grieved on the martyrdom of Lt. General Sarfraz Ali & 5 other officers of Pakistan Army. They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees. Will remain eternally indebted to these sons of soil. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families." He further said Shaheed Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali and his companions were the living examples of serving the humanity and discharging their duties with devotion.

Shaheed Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali was the best professional, dutiful, an able officer and good human being, he added.

According to a tweet of DG ISPR, the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter, with six army officers and soldiers on board, that went missing yesterday during flood relief operation, was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations, he added.

