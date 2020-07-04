UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pubs Open, Gyms Shut: England's Health Dilemma

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Pubs open, gyms shut: England's health dilemma

London, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :It is raining hard but Bradley, a fitness instructor, and four of his gym rats are sweating profusely while alternating between squats and abdominal exercises in a London park.

Some have yoga mats and others stretch out on the wet grass, muddying their shirts with stains.

But there are few other options.

While England's beloved pubs are finally reopening along with the rest of the hospitality sector on Saturday, gyms are staying shut for at least a few more weeks.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

