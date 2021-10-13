UrduPoint.com

Putin Says 'very Important' To 'stabilize' Gas Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Putin says 'very important' to 'stabilize' gas market

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday it was "very important" to stabilize the gas market, as Europe faces a gas crisis ahead of winter due to a surge in prices and a drop in reserves.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Putin said it was "very important" to "suggest a long-term mechanism to stabilize the energy market" in what he called a "difficult situation." He add that there were "systemic flaws" in the European energy market.

"Some try to pass their errors onto others," the Russian leader said, in an apparent reference to critics in Europe blaming Moscow for the increase in gas prices.

Some in Europe have accused Moscow of intentionally not boosting supplies to put pressure on the continent, both to push for more long-term contracts and the certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Baltic Sea pipeline -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- is set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

"There is an opinion that high quotas play into the hands of raw material producers, but these people do not understand what they are talking about," Putin said.

Russian officials have repeatedly said over recent weeks that suppliers are fulfilling obligations under Russia's contracts with European buyers.

Demand on the continent is rallying as economies ramp up after the end of pandemic lockdowns and there are dips in supplies from renewables like wind.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Gas Crisis Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira Gas Market From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

42 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

42 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

58 minutes ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

35 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.