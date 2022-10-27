Reds gets Round of 16 visa with 3-0 victory against Ajax while Porto is through by winning in Matchday 5

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Liverpool advanced to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday after beating Ajax 3-0 in Group A Matchday 5.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah drew first blood for Liverpool in the 42nd minute at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

In the second half, Darwin Nunez netted the second goal for the Reds in the 49th minute, and just two minutes later, Harvey Elliott scored another one for the English club and the match ended 3-0.

Liverpool, which needed to avoid defeat to advance to the Round of 16, got the visa it needed, while Ajax is on its way to the UEFA Europa League.

In Group A, Napoli, which had already qualified, won five games out of five with Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Scottish team Rangers.

- Bayern Munich wins 5 out of 5 Another club with 5 wins out of 5 matches is German club Bayern Munich, which won its fifth game against Barcelona with a 3-0 score in Group C on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane in the 10th minute, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 31st minute and Benjamin Pavard in the 95th minute netted the goals of the German club at Camp Nou.

As Inter Milan beat Czech club Viktoria Plzen 4-0 on the same day, Barcelona is on its way to the UEFA Europa League, while Inter got the Round of 16 visa.

Plzen is at the bottom of Group C in the standings with zero points.

- Porto through to Round of 16, hammering Club Brugge 4-0 Portuguese team Porto advanced to the Round of 16 by hammering Club Brugge 4-0, while Atletico Madrid failed to win against Bayer Leverkusen as the match ended 2-2 in Group B.

Porto forward Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the 33rd and 79th minutes at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges. The other goals came from Evanilson in the 57th minute and Stephen Eustaquio in the 60th minute.

Club Brugge leads the Group B standings with 10 points, followed by Porto with 9 points.

Atletico lies third with 5 points and Leverkusen placed fourth with 4 points.