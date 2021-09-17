UrduPoint.com

Retired Passenger Jet Perched On Bali Cliff To Lure Tourists

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:50 AM

Retired passenger jet perched on Bali cliff to lure tourists

Bali, Indonesia, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A retired Boeing passenger jet has been hauled to the top of a seaside cliff in Bali to lure tourists to Indonesia's coronavirus-hit holiday island.

More than a dozen workers used cranes to assemble parts of a Boeing 737 on a cliff near the Nyang Nyang beach this week.

Felix Demin, the plane's new owner, is planning to convert the aircraft into tourist accommodation and expects it will become a popular photography spot.

Demin said he hoped the attraction would help revive the area's tourism sector, which has been badly hit since Indonesian borders were closed to international tourists in 2019 because of the pandemic.

The Russian entrepreneur and Bali resident told AFP the disassembled plane was about to be sold as scrap metal to China when he purchased it.

It took a week to transport the plane's parts to the cliff after securing necessary access permits, he added.

Demin said the project offered hope for a revival of tourism in Bali, but some social media users expressed worry that it would spoil the seaside view.

Authorities in Bali relaxed some restrictions this week after the island saw a surge of new infections and deaths due to Covid-19 in July and August.

Bali used to attract millions of foreign visitors annually, and is rolling out an aggressive vaccination plan to try and revive tourism, which is critical to its economy.

No date has been confirmed by the Indonesian authorities for a potential reopening of the country's borders to tourists.

Related Topics

Russia China Social Media Indonesia Turkish Lira July August 2019 Top Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

4 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.