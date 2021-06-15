Romero brace fires Paraguay past Bolivia

GOIANIA, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Angel Romero scored twice as Paraguay came from behind to beat 10-man Bolivia 3-1 in their Copa America Group B match here on Monday.

Bolivia went ahead in the 10th minute through an Erwin Saavedra penalty after Santiago Arzamendia used his left arm to block Diego Bejarano's shot on goal.

But La Verde were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of halftime when Jaume Cuellar was shown a second yellow card for scything down Robert Piris.

Paraguay equalized just after the hour mark courtesy of Alejandro Romero's first-time volley following a poor defensive clearance.

Angel Romero then bundled home from close range as he latched onto Carlos Gonzalez's headed cross from the left side of the penalty area.

The San Lorenzo winger made it 3-1 by combining with Gabriel Avalos and slotting a cool finish past goalkeeper Ruben Cordano 10 minutes from time.

Earlier, Argentina and Chile drew 1-1 at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Stadium after Eduardo Vargas canceled out Lionel Messi's goal from a free-kick.