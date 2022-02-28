UrduPoint.com

Ruble Crashes Amid Western Sanctions Over Ukraine Assault

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The ruble collapsed against the Dollar and the euro on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Monday as the West punished Moscow with new sanctions over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

The ruble was trading at 90 rubles to the dollar, compared to 83.5 rubles on Wednesday, before the invasion of Ukraine the next day, and 101.19 to the euro, compared to 93.5 before the assault.

>