RugbyU: Challenge Cup results - collated

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Challenge Cup results on Saturday: Pool A Connacht (IRL) 61 Brive (FRA) 5 Perpignan (FRA) 26 Glasgow (SCO) 40 Zebre (ITA) 11 Bristol (ENG) 34 Pool B Treviso (ITA) 26 Bayonne (FRA) 7 Stade Francais (FRA) 17 Lions (RSA) 7 Playing Sunday (GMT) Pool A Cardiff (WAL) v Newcastle (ENG) (1300), Bath (ENG) v Toulon (FRA) (1515) -- to be played at Gloucester due to waterlogged pitch at Bath Played Friday Pool BPau (FRA) 15 Dragons (WAL) 21Scarlets (WAL) 20 Cheetahs (RSA) 17