UrduPoint.com

Russian Grain Theft In Ukraine 'repugnant': German Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Russian grain theft in Ukraine 'repugnant': German minister

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Germany's agriculture minister on Friday criticised grain theft by Russia in eastern Ukraine, as G7 countries met to discuss the impact of the war on the global food supply.

"This is an especially repugnant form of war that Russia is leading," Cem Oezdemir said at the start of a meeting in Stuttgart with colleagues from G7 countries, Ukraine, the European Union, the OECD and the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization.

Russia was "stealing, robbing, taking for itself grain from eastern Ukraine," Oezdemir said, describing it as an "economic war".

Before the invasion, Ukraine was seen as the world's bread basket, exporting 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce per month through its ports -- 12 percent of the planet's wheat, 15 percent of its corn and half of its sunflower oil.

But with the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and others cut off from the world by Russian warships, the supply can only travel on congested land routes that are much less efficient.

"Ukraine is in a very difficult situation with regard to grain exports," agriculture minister Mykola Solsky said ahead of the meeting.

The Russian occupation in the fertile eastern regions of the country would also have an impact on this year's crop.

"We cannot get away from the fact that the harvest will be smaller than last year," Solsky said.

Discussions had already begun on how to transport more grain out of Ukraine "over land, by train and along the Danube", which flows from Germany to Ukraine, to "rescue" the produce stuck in the country, Oezdemir said.

The question of food security was already on the agenda for the G7 meeting of foreign ministers, which began Thursday in the northern German resort of Wangels.

"We as the strongest industrialised democracies have a special responsibility" to help poorer nations weather the food and energy squeezes caused by the war, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

The other members of the group are Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Canada Agriculture France German European Union Oil Germany Stuttgart Odessa Italy Japan United States From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of G ..

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of Gas in Finland From Friday

4 minutes ago
 CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage ..

CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage of parking space in capital

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral M ..

Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral Meetings With CSTO Leaders on M ..

5 minutes ago
 In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspectio ..

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

26 minutes ago
 10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in year ..

10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in years: monitor

26 minutes ago
 Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official m ..

Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official machinery for Mardan show

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.