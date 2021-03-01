(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :South Korea's export grew 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 44.81 billion U.S. Dollars in February, keeping an upward trend for the fourth consecutive month, a government report showed Monday.

The outbound shipment declined 3.9 percent in October, before rebounding 3.9 percent in November, 12.4 percent in December, and 11.

4 percent each, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The daily average export, which excludes the working day effect, soared 26.4 percent to 2.3 billion dollars. It marked the highest daily figure for February.

Import increased 13.9 percent over the year to 42.11 billion dollars, sending the trade surplus to 2.7 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for 10 months in a row.