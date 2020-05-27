UrduPoint.com
SAS To Resume Flight Routes In June

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

SAS to resume flight routes in June

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Airline SAS said Wednesday it would resume flights on several domestic and international routes in June, over two months after the operator grounded most of its fleet over the new coronavirus' impact on travel.

"This primarily includes domestic flights within and between the Scandinavian countries, but flights to New York, Chicago and Amsterdam from Copenhagen are also set to resume," SAS said in a statement.

The Scandinavian airline announced in mid-March it was halting most of its traffic and furloughing around 90 percent of its staff.

In late April the airline, whose two largest shareholders are the Swedish and Danish states, announced it was laying off about 5,000 people, representing 40 percent of the company's workforce.

In early May the company secured a state-guaranteed credit line of 3.3 billion Swedish kronor ($344 million or 313 million Euros) to help it navigate the impact of the new coronavirus.

Even with the resumption of some flights, the airline continues to operate at a reduced capacity, but the added routes means an effective doubling of the aircraft in use from 15 to 30, according to SAS.

Finnair, of Nordic neighbour Finland, announced early last week it would start resuming its long-haul flight to Asia in July.

