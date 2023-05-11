UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Tunisian Military Exercise Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) represented by paratroopers units and the special forces, and the Tunisian army have started the military exercise "Kairouan 23" at the Special Forces Training Center in the Tunisian city of Kairouan.

The drill of Kairouan 23 witnessed the participation of several Saudi-Tunisian officers and personnel qualified in modern combat methods in different environments.

The exercise aims to enhance cooperation, coordination, and exchange of military expertise between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Tunisia.

