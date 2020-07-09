UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Mayor Missing After '#MeToo Allegations'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Seoul mayor missing after '#MeToo allegations'

Seoul, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Police were searching Thursday for the outspoken mayor of Seoul, long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate, after he was reported missing by his daughter.

A police complaint -- allegedly involving sexual assault -- was filed against Park Won-soon by a former Seoul City employee on Wednesday and local media said a television channel had been due to broadcast a programme on the previously unreported case on Thursday evening.

Park's daughter reported him missing on Thursday afternoon, saying her father had been unreachable for several hours, police said.

He left his house after saying what sounded like "last words" and his phone had been turned off, she told police.

A heavyweight figure in the ruling centre-left Democratic party, Park has run South Korea's sprawling capital -- home to almost a fifth of the national population -- for nearly a decade.

He has consistently been talked of as a potential candidate in the race to succeed current President Moon Jae-in, and did not deny ambitions on that front when asked by AFP earlier this year.

Related Topics

Police Seoul South Korea North Korea Media TV Race Employment

Recent Stories

Badiri Academy convenes a virtual panel discussion ..

2 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

1 hour ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 49,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.