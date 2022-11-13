UrduPoint.com

Shanghai Claims Third Win In Chinese Women's Volleyball League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Shanghai claims third win in Chinese women's volleyball league

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Shanghai swept Henan in straight sets to claim its third victory in the 2022-23 Chinese women's Volleyball Super League on Saturday.

As the game's top scorers, spikers Zhong Hui and Gao Yi each earned 15 points to help Shanghai beat Henan 25-17, 25-22 and 25-16 in the women's Group B game held in Changzhou, Jiangsu province.

Also in Group B, Fujian and Jiangsu beat Yunnan and Hebei 3-0 respectively.

In the men's league, Baoding overturned Zhejiang in a five-set thriller with 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 15-12.

During the Group C match held in Qinhuangdao, Hebei province, Sui Xiangyu had a team-high 16 points with three other players hitting double-digit points for Baoding. Zhang Jingyin donated a game-high 22 points for Zhejiang.

Other games in Group C witnessed Henan smashing Yunnan 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18, leaving the latter winless this season. Sichuan defeated Huangshi 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18.

Related Topics

China Baoding Huangshi Qinhuangdao Changzhou Shanghai Gao Women Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

4 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

13 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.