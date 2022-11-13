(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Shanghai swept Henan in straight sets to claim its third victory in the 2022-23 Chinese women's Volleyball Super League on Saturday.

As the game's top scorers, spikers Zhong Hui and Gao Yi each earned 15 points to help Shanghai beat Henan 25-17, 25-22 and 25-16 in the women's Group B game held in Changzhou, Jiangsu province.

Also in Group B, Fujian and Jiangsu beat Yunnan and Hebei 3-0 respectively.

In the men's league, Baoding overturned Zhejiang in a five-set thriller with 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 15-12.

During the Group C match held in Qinhuangdao, Hebei province, Sui Xiangyu had a team-high 16 points with three other players hitting double-digit points for Baoding. Zhang Jingyin donated a game-high 22 points for Zhejiang.

Other games in Group C witnessed Henan smashing Yunnan 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18, leaving the latter winless this season. Sichuan defeated Huangshi 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18.