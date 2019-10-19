UrduPoint.com
Shapovalov Into First ATP Final At Stockholm

Sat 19th October 2019

Shapovalov into first ATP final at Stockholm

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Highly-rated Denis Shapovalov reached his first ATP final on Saturday when he swept past Japanese lucky loser Yuichi Sugita 7-5, 6-2 in the Stockholm semi-finals.

World number 34 Shapovalov will face Filip Krajinovic for the title after the Serb saw off Spanish fifth seed Pablo Carreno-Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Canadian 20-year-old Shapovalov was playing in his fourth semi-final of 2019 and eighth of his young career and had too much firepower for Sugita, the world number 129.

Krajinovic, ranked at 60, will be appearing in his third final but is also seeking a first career title.

