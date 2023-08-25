Open Menu

Silk Road Int'l Cultural Expo To Feature Turkmenistan As Guest Of Honor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo will feature Turkmenistan as the event's guest of honor, according to a Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) press conference on Thursday.

The expo is hosted by the MCT, the National Radio and Television Administration, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the provincial government of Gansu. This year, it will run from Sept. 6 to 7 in Dunhuang, Gansu.

Turkmenistan's national museum will play a leading role in organizing exhibition events for the guest of honor country's culture, art and merchandise, MCT official Peng Yubin said.

Over 1,200 domestic and overseas guests have been invited to the opening ceremony, and the expo will feature forums, exhibitions and performances, said He Xiaozu, head of Gansu's provincial department of culture and tourism.

Economic cooperation fairs and seminars on the radio and television sector will also be held during the event, according to the press conference.

