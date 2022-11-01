UrduPoint.com

Sony Hikes Net Profit Forecast As Weak Yen Boosts Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Sony hikes net profit forecast as weak yen boosts business

Tokyo, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Sony raised its annual net profit and sales forecasts on Tuesday, saying the weak Yen had boosted the performance of sectors including music, movies and smartphone camera components.

The yen has lost more than 20 percent of its value this year, inflating profits for Japanese companies that operate overseas.

That includes Sony's massive global entertainment business -- from streaming services to blockbuster films and PlayStation games, as well as digital camera components.

"Major factors for the upward revisions include the growth of the music streaming business, as well as foreign exchange," chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki told reporters.

The conglomerate now expects net profit to March 2023 to reach 840 billion yen ($5.7 billion), up from the 800 billion yen previously forecast.

It has also slightly increased its sales outlook to 11.6 trillion yen, with higher revenues in several sectors likely to be "partially offset by lower-than-expected sales in the financial services segment".

In the first half of the current financial year, net profit was 482.2 billion yen -- up 13 percent on-year -- while sales rose nine percent to five trillion yen, Sony said.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Exchange Business March From Billion

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

50 minutes ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.